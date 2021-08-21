Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Roseburg

Roseburg News Beat
 8 days ago
(ROSEBURG, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roseburg area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

4141 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$3.89
$--

Pit Stop

2295 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$--
$4.99
$3.69
card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79

Love's Travel Stop

280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$3.97
$4.27
$3.24
card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.27
$3.69

76

1859 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--

OK's Auto Supply

1082 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.45
$3.64

76

334 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$3.69
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Roseburg, OR
With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

