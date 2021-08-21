Gas savings: The cheapest station in Roseburg

(ROSEBURG, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roseburg area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4141 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Pit Stop 2295 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Love's Travel Stop 280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 3.69

76 1859 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

OK's Auto Supply 1082 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.45 $ 3.64

76 334 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.