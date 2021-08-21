Gas savings: The cheapest station in Roseburg
(ROSEBURG, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roseburg area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.
Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.67
$--
$4.99
$3.69
|card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.67
$3.97
$4.27
$3.24
|card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.27
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.45
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$3.69
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
