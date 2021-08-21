Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Statesboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fast & Easy at 235 Lanier Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 421 Northside Dr E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Statesboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast & Easy 235 Lanier Dr, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 349 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Circle K 12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.03

Valero 656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Sparker 799 Us-80 W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 689 Brannen St, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.