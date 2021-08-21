Cancel
Statesboro, GA

Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Statesboro

Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 8 days ago
(STATESBORO, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Statesboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fast & Easy at 235 Lanier Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 421 Northside Dr E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Statesboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast & Easy

235 Lanier Dr, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

349 Brampton Ave, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.39
$2.99

Circle K

12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.03

Valero

656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99

Sparker

799 Us-80 W, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99

Murphy USA

689 Brannen St, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
