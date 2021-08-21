Cancel
Columbus, MS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbus Saturday

Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 8 days ago
(COLUMBUS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1402 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump And Save at 517 18Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

1402 Main St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.10
$3.50
$2.98

Murphy USA

1913-A Us-45 N, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Spirit

97 Alabama St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$--

United Deli & Grocery

212 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

525 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.10
$3.45
$2.92
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.45
$2.97

Exxon

1225 Main St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

