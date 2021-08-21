Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbus Saturday

(COLUMBUS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1402 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump And Save at 517 18Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 1402 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 2.98

Murphy USA 1913-A Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Spirit 97 Alabama St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

United Deli & Grocery 212 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 525 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.97

Exxon 1225 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.