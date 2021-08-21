Where's the cheapest gas in Longview?

(LONGVIEW, WA) According to Longview gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1221 Rose Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Longview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Quick Stop 807 S Pacific Ave, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.81 $ -- card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ --

Beachway Market 3115 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.86 $ --

Kelso One Stop 1800 S Pacific Ave, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Astro 1459 Hudson St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

ARCO 710 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ --

Miller's Market 3152 Washington Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.