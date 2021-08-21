Cancel
Longview, WA

Where's the cheapest gas in Longview?

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bYoh8Qm00

(LONGVIEW, WA) According to Longview gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1221 Rose Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Longview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Quick Stop

807 S Pacific Ave, Kelso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$3.71
$3.81
$--
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$3.91
$--

Beachway Market

3115 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$3.76
$3.86
$--

Kelso One Stop

1800 S Pacific Ave, Kelso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.61
$--
$--
$--

Astro

1459 Hudson St, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.69

ARCO

710 15Th Ave, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$3.95
$--

Miller's Market

3152 Washington Way, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.56
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

