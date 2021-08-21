Where's the cheapest gas in Longview?
(LONGVIEW, WA) According to Longview gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.
Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1221 Rose Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Longview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.51
$3.71
$3.81
$--
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$3.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.51
$3.76
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.51
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.61
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$--
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.56
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
