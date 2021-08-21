Where's the cheapest gas in Galveston?

(GALVESTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Galveston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Star Food at 2502 45Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 6102 Stewart Rd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Star Food 2502 45Th St, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 4502 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 5730 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.79

Randalls 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 601 Broadway Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5027 Broadway Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 2.89 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.