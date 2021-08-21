Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sebring

(SEBRING, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Sebring area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 3650 Us-27 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 3390 Fl-17 N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 3650 Us-27 N , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

Murphy Express 3293 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 3.06

Chevron 3303 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3030 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ --

Gate 300 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

RaceWay 5100 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.