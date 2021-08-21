Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Here’s the cheapest gas in Kalispell Saturday

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 8 days ago
(KALISPELL, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Kalispell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

Costco at 2330 Us-93 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 196 3Rd Ave E N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kalispell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2330 Us-93 N , Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$3.73
$--

Smith's

195 3 Ave E N, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.44

Conoco

445 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.66
$3.86
$3.44

Holiday

840 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.86
$--

Exxon

1645 Us-93 S, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.71
$4.06
$3.44

Exxon

1011 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

