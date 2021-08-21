Here’s the cheapest gas in Kalispell Saturday
(KALISPELL, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Kalispell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.
Costco at 2330 Us-93 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 196 3Rd Ave E N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kalispell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$3.73
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.66
$3.86
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.71
$4.06
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0