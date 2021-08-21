This is the cheapest gas in Sierra Vista right now
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.
76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5200 E Az-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.46
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.21
$3.46
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
