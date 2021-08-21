Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

This is the cheapest gas in Sierra Vista right now

Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 8 days ago
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5200 E Az-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76

2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11

Speedway

1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$3.06

AAFES

Hatfield Rd Bldg 82301, Fort Huachuca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Circle K

720 S 7Th St, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.46
$--

Circle K

2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.46
$3.11

Fry's

4383 E Az-90, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.21
$3.46
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sierra Vista, AZ
Arizona Traffic
