Where's the cheapest gas in Beaufort?
(BEAUFORT, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaufort area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, NEX at 4 Sanders Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3530 Trask Parkway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.36
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.28
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.34
$3.74
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0