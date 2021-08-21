Where's the cheapest gas in Beaufort?

(BEAUFORT, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaufort area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, NEX at 4 Sanders Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3530 Trask Parkway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

NEX 4 Sanders Rd, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 256 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ 3.05

Circle K 114 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ --

Shop N Go 2 57 Sams Point Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunhouse 3448 Trask Parkway , Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shop N Go 430 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.