Eagle Pass, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass News Flash
Eagle Pass News Flash
 8 days ago
(EAGLE PASS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Eagle Pass area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2757 N Veterans Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 3518 Del Rio Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

2757 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.07
$3.32
$2.87

Exxon

2401 Del Rio Blvd , Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.99

Indio Mart

1540 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2173 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

H-E-B

2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$2.92
$3.21
$2.82

Mobil

2455 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass, TX
With Eagle Pass News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

