Gas savings: The cheapest station in Eagle Pass

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Eagle Pass area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2757 N Veterans Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 3518 Del Rio Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 2757 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.87

Exxon 2401 Del Rio Blvd , Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Indio Mart 1540 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2173 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

H-E-B 2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.82

Mobil 2455 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.