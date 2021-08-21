Cancel
Princeton, NJ

Princeton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Princeton News Beat
 8 days ago
(PRINCETON, NJ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Princeton area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 2951 Us-1 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Princeton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

4100 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.57
$--

Exxon

4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.57
$3.09

Valero

4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.55
$3.75
$3.07
card
card$3.17
$3.65
$3.85
$3.07

Sunoco

3703 Nj-27 S, Kendall Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.55
$3.63
$--

Shell

1251 Us-206 N, Skillman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.36
$3.56
$3.31

Shell

171 Us-206 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.56
$3.81
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

