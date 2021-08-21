Princeton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PRINCETON, NJ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Princeton area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 2951 Us-1 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Princeton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.57
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.55
$3.75
$3.07
|card
card$3.17
$3.65
$3.85
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.55
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.36
$3.56
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.56
$3.81
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
