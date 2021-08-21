Princeton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PRINCETON, NJ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Princeton area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Shell at 2951 Us-1 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Princeton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 4100 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.57 $ --

Exxon 4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Valero 4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.07

Sunoco 3703 Nj-27 S, Kendall Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.55 $ 3.63 $ --

Shell 1251 Us-206 N, Skillman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.31

Shell 171 Us-206 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.