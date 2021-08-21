Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots still expected to name Cam Newton starting QB for Week 1

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSO4w_0bYogxkB00

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones intending to develop him behind starting quarterback Cam Newton early in the 2021 season. With the Patriots’ season opener approaching, Bill Belichick’s decision isn’t as easy as expected.

Jones, the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, keeps making strong impressions this summer. He generated a ton of buzz in minicamp , received strong reviews in training camp and impressed even more in preseason action.

But true to Belichick’s word, Newton has received a majority of the first-team reps this summer. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback started closing the gap as of late, creating speculation that he might steal the job and open the season as the starter.

Find out where the Patriots land in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

But based on the last week of practices and the Patriots’ preseason victory on Thursday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe explained why Newton is still expected to take the field in Week 1.

“Newton has monopolized the leadoff reps in each practice period of training camp, started both preseason games and has evidently done what the coaches wanted along the way to maintain his perch as QB1. Even though head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t informed the Patriots who will start Week 1 against the Dolphins, the evidence is in plain sight that it’ll be Newton.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on New England Patriots QB Cam Newton

Related: If you’re a fan of the Patriots, check out #GoPats rumors, rankings, and news here .

Who will be the New England Patriots starting quarterback?

While Newton got off to a slower start, he is really turning it on as of late. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the former NFL MVP had the football world buzzing after his performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMIe2_0bYogxkB00
Also Read:
NFL world reacts to Cam Newton’s blazing start for New England Patriots in preseason Week 2

One important thing to keep in mind, which Howe notes in his analysis of the Patriots’ roster, New England isn’t even unleashing its offense yet. We haven’t seen Josh McDaniels deploy the RPO game, an element that will be a fixture in the offense this season.

Jones has certainly impressed, but the Patriots are still extremely high on Newton. He is Belichick’s preferred starter and there’s a reason for it. Before he tested positive for COVID-19, with the side effects impacting him for the rest of the 2020 season, Newton played at a high level and this team looked like a contender.

  • Cam Newton stats (Week 1-3) 68.13% completion rate, 89.7 passer rating, 714 passing yards, 149 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns

New England recognized its supporting cast wasn’t good enough last year. Adding tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith changes this passing attack and there are enough weapons for the Patriots’ scheme to work.

Click here for our Patriots 2021 season preview and predictions

If Newton is healthy, he gives this team its best chance to win right now. Once Jones gets more comfortable with the system and things can really open up, the Patriots will make the switch and a new era will begin in Foxborough.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#Athletic#The Philadelphia Eagles#Rpo#Ex Los Angeles Angels#Oakland Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLYardbarker

Should Cowboys Trade For Cam Newton's Patriots QB Backup?

The Dallas Cowboys are plowing toward Sunday's NFL preseason finale with a large question mark at the position of what we like to call "the 12th starter on offense.''. That would be quarterback, where Dak Prescott is close enough to 100 percent to not be a worry ... but where Cooper Rush vs. Garrett Gilbert (and no, not "vs.'' Ben DiNucci) should be concerning.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Message About Cam Newton’s Absence

Cam Newton hasn’t practiced all week because of a misunderstanding of protocols. Despite confusion surrounding the story, Bill Belichick continues to be vague in his response to the situation. The Patriots released a statement surrounding the story to begin the week. They clarified there was a misunderstanding of NFL protocols...
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots QB battle: Cam Newton, Mac Jones both play well in preseason Week 2 win over Eagles

The New England Patriots were able to pitch a 35-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Eagles as they opened up Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. But you don't care about that. Why would you? It's the preseason. What you do care about, however, is the quarterback battle currently underway with the Patriots. On that front, it was a strong night for both Cam Newton and first-round rookie Mac Jones as they both held serve as they seemingly spar for the starting spot on Bill Belichick's team.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Former Giant compares Mac Jones to this QB

Mac Jones has impressed for most of New England Patriots training camp, and his best day of practice came Wednesday when Cam Newton was absent. The rookie quarterback made his case for the Week 1 job with accuracy, decision-making and leadership well beyond his years. His performance earned him a high-five from head coach Bill Belichick and praise from members of the New York Giants, who the Patriots have practiced with all week.
NFLCBS Sports

Cam Newton to miss start of Patriots practice this week due to 'misunderstanding' of COVID-19 protocols

The New England Patriots will be without quarterback Cam Newton for the bulk of this week due to what the team says was a "misunderstanding" regarding the COVID-19 protocols. A statement released by the club on Monday explains that Newton traveled to a medical appointment -- that was team-approved -- which required him to leave the New England area. Over that stretch, he received daily COVID-19 tests, which all came back negative. However, because those tests were conducted away from NFL facilities, he is now forced to wait five days before returning back to the facility.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Insider Has 3-Word Reaction To Team’s Practice Today

Cam Newton is unable to rejoin the New England Patriots for a few days due to a “misunderstanding” about virus testing. But the Patriots had absolutely no problem going through practice without him – under the leadership of rookie Mac Jones. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Patriots insider...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots QB Watch: Cam Newton resumes starting reps, Mac Jones takes step back

Cam Newton remains in the lead to begin the season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. The first indication of that came very early on Thursday. Newton took the first reps in the first drills with the starting offensive line during Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants, the final open practice of 2021 training camp. It was literally just a snap of the ball from the center to the quarterback, but Newton got the ball before rookie Mac Jones.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

QB Cam Newton out of COVID protocols, returns to Patriots

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton was back at practice Thursday after missing five days as required by league COVID-19 protocols. Newton’s hiatus resulted from a trip he made Saturday to a “club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area,” the team said Monday. “Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility.”
NFLNECN

Cam Newton Vs. Mac Jones: Where Patriots QB Competition Stands

Cam Newton shares where Pats QB competition with Mac Jones stands originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has said as recently as two weeks ago that Cam Newton is the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. But Newton didn't exactly speak like a player whose job is secure Monday.
NFLtelegram.com

Patriots-Eagles takeaways: Has Cam Newton secured the starting quarterback job?

Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their starting quarterback, most of their star defensive players or most of their starters on Thursday night. Still, you have to be thrilled with how the Patriots performed in their second preseason game of the summer. The Patriots clearly had more talent — and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy