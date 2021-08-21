Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Auburn area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 435 -A N Dean Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Auburn area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.87 $ 3.11 $ 2.83

Marathon 740 Opelika Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.77

Sam's Club 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.70

Mapco 2393 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

Mapco 2154 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.