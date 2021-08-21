Cancel
Morristown, TN

Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morristown

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 8 days ago
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Morristown, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morristown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Weigel's

5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.43
$--

RiteQuik

2564 Buffalo Tr Rd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$--

BP

5056 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Marathon

1516 Buffalo Tr, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2900 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morristown Journal

Morristown Journal

Morristown, TN
With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

