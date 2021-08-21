Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morristown
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Morristown, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morristown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
