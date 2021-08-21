Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morristown

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Morristown, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morristown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Weigel's 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

RiteQuik 2564 Buffalo Tr Rd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

BP 5056 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 1516 Buffalo Tr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2900 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.