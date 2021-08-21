Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kingman

(KINGMAN, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Kingman, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

Canada Mart at 210 W Andy Devine Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1224 W Beale St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Canada Mart 210 W Andy Devine Ave , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Flying J 3300 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.72 $ 4.05 $ 3.57

Smith's 3490 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.54

Maverik 3480 East Andy Divine Ave, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.54

Safeway 3123 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Circle K 3130 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.65 $ 3.93 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.