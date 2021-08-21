Cancel
Kingman, AZ

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kingman

Kingman News Watch
 8 days ago
(KINGMAN, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Kingman, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

Canada Mart at 210 W Andy Devine Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1224 W Beale St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Canada Mart

210 W Andy Devine Ave , Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--

Flying J

3300 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.27
$3.72
$4.05
$3.57

Smith's

3490 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.54

Maverik

3480 East Andy Divine Ave, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.54

Safeway

3123 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.55

Circle K

3130 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.65
$3.93
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kingman News Watch

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

