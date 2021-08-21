Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kingman
(KINGMAN, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Kingman, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.
Canada Mart at 210 W Andy Devine Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1224 W Beale St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.53 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.27
$3.72
$4.05
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.65
$3.93
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
