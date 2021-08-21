Here’s the cheapest gas in Manhattan Saturday

(MANHATTAN, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Manhattan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Hy-Vee at 206 Leavenworth St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 206 Leavenworth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hy-Vee 206 Leavenworth St, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.86 $ 3.09

Dillons 130 Sarber Ln, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Cenex 1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Short Stop 2010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 1132 Pillsbury Dr, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.