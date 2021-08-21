Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Manhattan Saturday

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYcSZ_0bYogtDH00

(MANHATTAN, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Manhattan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Hy-Vee at 206 Leavenworth St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 206 Leavenworth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hy-Vee

206 Leavenworth St, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.86
$3.09

Dillons

130 Sarber Ln, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Cenex

1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Short Stop

2010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

1132 Pillsbury Dr, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
45
Followers
197
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Manhattan, KS
Traffic
City
Manhattan, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy