Hutchinson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 126 W Ave A was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1515 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
