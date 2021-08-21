Hutchinson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 126 W Ave A was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1515 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 126 W Ave A, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

KGO 828 W 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Murphy USA 1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Yesway 428 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Dillons 429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Yesway 1630 E 30Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.