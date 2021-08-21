Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Hutchinson Today
 8 days ago
(HUTCHINSON, KS) According to Hutchinson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 126 W Ave A was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1515 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

126 W Ave A, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

KGO

828 W 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.15

Murphy USA

1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.14

Yesway

428 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Dillons

429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14

Yesway

1630 E 30Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hutchinson, KS
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

