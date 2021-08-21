Here’s the cheapest gas in Salina Saturday

(SALINA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salina area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 24/7 Travel Store at 2230 N 9Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 1944 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.41 card card $ 2.87 $ 2.90 $ 3.57 $ 3.53

Conoco 2250 N Ohio St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.41 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Sam's Club 2919 Market Pl, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

24/7 Travel Store 671 Westport Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 3.08

Casey's 1100 E Iron Ave, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Kwik Shop 1727 W Crawford St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.