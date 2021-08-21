Cancel
Salina, KS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Salina Saturday

Posted by 
Salina News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BomLS_0bYoglOh00

(SALINA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salina area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 24/7 Travel Store at 2230 N 9Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot

1944 N 9Th St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$--
$3.57
$3.41
card
card$2.87
$2.90
$3.57
$3.53

Conoco

2250 N Ohio St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.41
card
card$2.87
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Sam's Club

2919 Market Pl, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.24
$--

24/7 Travel Store

671 Westport Blvd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$--
$3.25
$3.03
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.30
$3.08

Casey's

1100 E Iron Ave, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.46
$3.19

Kwik Shop

1727 W Crawford St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.20
$3.40
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

