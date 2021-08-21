Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls gas at $3.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Klamath Falls News Beat
 8 days ago
(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Klamath Falls, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Towne Pump at 4315 S 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.07 at Chevron at 5735 Altamont, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Towne Pump

4315 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.99
$3.69

AMA

5350 Us-97N, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

AMA

522 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$--
$--
$--

Fred Meyer

2655 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.07
$3.71

Ray's Market

4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$--
$--
$3.69

Pilot

3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$--
$--
$3.71
card
card$3.73
$4.09
$4.33
$3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Klamath Falls News Beat

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

