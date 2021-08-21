This is the cheapest gas in Grand Island right now

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Island area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1510 N Diers Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 806 N Eddy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Island area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1510 N Diers Ave, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.