Grand Island, NE

This is the cheapest gas in Grand Island right now

Grand Island News Flash
Grand Island News Flash
 8 days ago
(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Island area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1510 N Diers Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 806 N Eddy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Island area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1510 N Diers Ave, Grand Island
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

