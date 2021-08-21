Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Where's the cheapest gas in Lumberton?

Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 8 days ago
(LUMBERTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Lumberton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 2801 N Roberts Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

9793 Nc-41 N, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1750 E Elizabethtown Rd , Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.19

Sun-Do

6697 Nc-41 N, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

A & B Mini Mart

612 N Roberts Ave , Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lumberton, NC
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lumberton, NC
Traffic
City
Lumberton, NC
