Where's the cheapest gas in Lumberton?

(LUMBERTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Lumberton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 2801 N Roberts Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 9793 Nc-41 N, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1750 E Elizabethtown Rd , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sun-Do 6697 Nc-41 N, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

A & B Mini Mart 612 N Roberts Ave , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.