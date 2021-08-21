Fort Walton Beach gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Walton Beach area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.

CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CEFCO 91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.98

Petro Express 245 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 2.95

Murphy Express 910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 2.98

QV Gas 757 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.