Fort Walton Beach gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Walton Beach area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.
CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.32
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.59
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.20
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.19
$3.44
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.34
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0