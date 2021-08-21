Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greenwood
(GREENWOOD, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Greenwood, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sai Food Store at 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spinx at 102 Bypass Us-25 Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0