Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Greenwood, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sai Food Store at 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spinx at 102 Bypass Us-25 Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Amoco 201 Epting Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Quick Pantry 1802 S Main St, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

One Stop 101 Sc-246 N, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 232 Calhoun Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Little B's 3802 Old Laurens Greenwood Hwy, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.