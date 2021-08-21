Cancel
Greenwood, SC

Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greenwood

Posted by 
Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISPce_0bYogDa700

(GREENWOOD, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Greenwood, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sai Food Store at 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spinx at 102 Bypass Us-25 Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sai Food Store

623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

Amoco

201 Epting Ave, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.69
$3.09

Quick Pantry

1802 S Main St, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

One Stop

101 Sc-246 N, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

232 Calhoun Ave, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.99
$3.19
$--

Little B's

3802 Old Laurens Greenwood Hwy, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenwood Post

Greenwood Post

Greenwood, SC
