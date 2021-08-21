Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Where's the cheapest gas in Twin Falls?

Posted by 
Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cS9v_0bYogBof00

(TWIN FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Twin Falls area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Chevron at 1310 Addison Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

731 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$--
$4.04
$--

Walmart

252 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.92
$4.07
$3.83

Smith's

1913 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.97
$--
$--

Fred Meyer

705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.97
$--
$--

Maverik

8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.86

Mr Gas

911 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$3.98
$4.13
$3.87
card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls, ID
49
Followers
200
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy