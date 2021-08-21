Where's the cheapest gas in Twin Falls?

(TWIN FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Twin Falls area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Chevron at 1310 Addison Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 731 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

Walmart 252 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.92 $ 4.07 $ 3.83

Smith's 1913 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.97 $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.97 $ -- $ --

Maverik 8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.86

Mr Gas 911 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 3.98 $ 4.13 $ 3.87 card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.