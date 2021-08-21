Lake Havasu City gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Havasu City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake Havasu City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.28 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.15
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.14
$3.32
$3.50
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.46
$3.74
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
