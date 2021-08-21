Cancel
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7VbW_0bYog5bY00

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Havasu City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake Havasu City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.28 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.15
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.25

Zip

54 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Terrible Herbst

60 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$3.32
$3.50
$--

Smith's

80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.25

Maverik

2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.25

Circle K

1731 Industrial Blvd, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.46
$3.74
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
156
Followers
187
Post
27K+
Views
With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

