Findlay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FINDLAY, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Findlay area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

S&G at 800 Trenton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1415 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

S&G 800 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.23

Murphy USA 1181 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.23

Circle K 2727 N Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ --

Marathon 100 Crystal Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.22

Casey's 1403 N Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.24

BellStores 1215 W Main Cross St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.