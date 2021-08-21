Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Coeur D'Alene

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Coeur D'Alene, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 355 E Neider Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.32 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4020 E Seltice Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.42.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.32

A & D Mini Mart 356 E Appleway Ave , Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

nomnom 1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.70 $ 3.44

Walmart 500 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.47 $ 3.62 $ 3.38

Exxon 284 W Hayden Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.40 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.