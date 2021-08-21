Cancel
Coeur D'alene, ID

Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Coeur D'Alene

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 8 days ago
(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Coeur D'Alene, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 355 E Neider Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.32 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4020 E Seltice Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.42.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$3.62
$3.32

A & D Mini Mart

356 E Appleway Ave , Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$--
$4.29
$3.34
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.44

nomnom

1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$3.54
$3.64
$3.38
card
card$3.40
$3.60
$3.70
$3.44

Walmart

500 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.47
$3.62
$3.38

Exxon

284 W Hayden Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.50
$3.70
$3.39
card
card$3.40
$3.55
$3.75
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Chevron#Gas Prices
