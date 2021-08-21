Cancel
Portland, ME

Portland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.32 per gallon

Portland Post
Portland Post
 8 days ago
(PORTLAND, ME) According to Portland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 440 Payne Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Cumberland Farms at 512 Woodford St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

440 Payne Rd, Scarborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.08
$--

BJ's

513 -515 Warren Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.08
$--

Sunoco

1185 Forest Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.11
$3.03

Atlantic Farms

460 Warren Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$3.07

Irving

65 Gray Rd, Falmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.13

Irving

327 Main St, South Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.41
$3.76
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Cumberland Farms
