Portland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.32 per gallon

(PORTLAND, ME) According to Portland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 440 Payne Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Cumberland Farms at 512 Woodford St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 440 Payne Rd, Scarborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

BJ's 513 -515 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Sunoco 1185 Forest Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.11 $ 3.03

Atlantic Farms 460 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 3.07

Irving 65 Gray Rd, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.13

Irving 327 Main St, South Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.