Enid, OK

Save up to $0.48 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Enid

Enid Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XN89_0bYog14e00

(ENID, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Enid area offering savings of $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Oak Mart at 524 N Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holdings at 1601 E Chestnut Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Enid area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Oak Mart

524 N Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1018 N Cleveland St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.24
$2.95

AAFES

521 Elam Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

D&T Convenience

368 E Willow Rd , Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.85

Murphy USA

221 S Garland Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Valero

424 N Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Enid, OK
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

