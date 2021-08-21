Save up to $0.48 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Enid

(ENID, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Enid area offering savings of $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Oak Mart at 524 N Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holdings at 1601 E Chestnut Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Enid area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Oak Mart 524 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1018 N Cleveland St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

AAFES 521 Elam Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

D&T Convenience 368 E Willow Rd , Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 221 S Garland Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 424 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.