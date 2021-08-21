Cancel
Helena, MT

Helena gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

Helena Daily
 8 days ago
(HELENA, MT) According to Helena gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 611 N Montana Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Helena area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

2195 E Custer Ave, Helena
card$3.19
$--
$3.64
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

