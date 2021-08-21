Helena gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(HELENA, MT) According to Helena gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 611 N Montana Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Helena area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 2195 E Custer Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.