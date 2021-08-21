Roswell gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROSWELL, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roswell area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 917 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4400 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.01 $ 2.73

Murphy Express 3624 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Stripes 1219 E 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Diamond Shamrock 225 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 476 W 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Valero 520 E 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.