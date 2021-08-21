Roswell gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ROSWELL, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Roswell area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 917 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$3.01
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$2.99
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
