Prescott gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Prescott, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3911 E Az-69. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 333 Grove Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3911 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.99

76 3179 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.29

Shepherd Express 620 S Montezuma, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Woody's 501 Copper Basin Rd , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Thumb Butte Pit Stop 1451 W Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

76 1555 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.