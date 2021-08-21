Cookeville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COOKEVILLE, TN) According to Cookeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1177 Sams St. Regular there was listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 340 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1177 Sams St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Murphy USA 581 W Main St, Algood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 3.07 $ 3.29 $ 3.28

Super Gas 660 N Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ -- $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 780 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.29

Gulf 1260 E Spring St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1300 E Spring , Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.