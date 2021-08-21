Columbia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon

(COLUMBIA, TN) According to Columbia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 818 Hatcher Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 504 S James Campbell Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 818 Hatcher Ln, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Hardison Market 1000 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast Fuel 404 W 7Th St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Sak 1800 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.