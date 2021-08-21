Farmington gas at $3.24 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FARMINGTON, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Farmington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 710 E 30Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.28.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4500 E Main St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Speedway 1020 Bisti Hwy, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Speedway 301 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Smith's 600 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1721 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2603 E 20Th St , Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.