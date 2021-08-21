Cancel
Farmington, NM

Farmington gas at $3.24 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Farmington Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVwrL_0bYofvwW00

(FARMINGTON, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Farmington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 710 E 30Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.28.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4500 E Main St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$3.64
$--

Speedway

1020 Bisti Hwy, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.22

Speedway

301 E 20Th St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.52
$3.77
$3.19

Smith's

600 E 20Th St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

1721 E 20Th St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

2603 E 20Th St , Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

