Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in State College

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the State College area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Snappy's at 535 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 381 Benner Pike, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Choice 1320 E College Ave, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Uni-Mart 1200 S Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Exxon 315 W Aaron Dr, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.