State College, PA

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in State College

State College Voice
State College Voice
 8 days ago
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the State College area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Snappy's at 535 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

381 Benner Pike, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.46

Choice

1320 E College Ave, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Uni-Mart

1200 S Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$--
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$--

Exxon

315 W Aaron Dr, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

