Gas savings: The cheapest station in Titusville

(TITUSVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Titusville area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cumberland Farms at 3669 South St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4353 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cumberland Farms 3669 South St, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Murphy USA 3350 Columbia Blvd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.07

Cumberland Farms 3170 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.18

Mobil 460 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.42 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 6058 Sisson Rd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.09

BP 4310 S Washington Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.