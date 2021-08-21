Gas savings: The cheapest station in Titusville
(TITUSVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Titusville area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cumberland Farms at 3669 South St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4353 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.25
$3.55
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.25
$3.55
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.42
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
