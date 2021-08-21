This is the cheapest gas in Wausau right now

(WAUSAU, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wausau area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4000 Rib Mountain Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 304 Grand Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4000 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.04

Mobil 320 W Thomas St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.04

Krist Oil 301 W Thomas St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

BP 1205 Merrill Avenue, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.12

Fleet Farm 1811 Badger Ave, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 5603 Business Us-51 S, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.