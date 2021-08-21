Where's the cheapest gas in Casper?
(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Casper area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Town Pump at 701 W Collins Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.70
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.38
$--
$--
$3.57
|card
card$3.38
$--
$3.73
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.62
$3.87
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.64
$4.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
