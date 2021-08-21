Cancel
Casper, WY

Where's the cheapest gas in Casper?

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 8 days ago
(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Casper area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Town Pump at 701 W Collins Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4600 E 2Nd St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$3.70
$--

Ridley's Family Market

300 Wyoming Blvd Se, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.38
$--
$--
$3.57
card
card$3.38
$--
$3.73
$3.57

Sinclair

902 E 2Nd St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.62
$3.87
$3.59

Conoco

1001 E 2Nd St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.64
$4.04
$--

Sinclair

1232 E 12Th St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.32

Sinclair

3476 E 2Nd St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

