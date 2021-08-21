Cancel
Winchester, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Winchester right now

Winchester News Alert
8 days ago
 8 days ago
(WINCHESTER, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Winchester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 251 Front Royal Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

251 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.39
$--

CITGO

119 Cedar Grove Rd, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

3430 Northwestern Pike, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Shell

2578 Northwestern Pike, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

2765 Northwestern Pike, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

2302 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.27
$3.57
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

