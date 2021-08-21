Save up to $0.65 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Stillwater

(STILLWATER, OK) According to Stillwater gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2417 N Perkins Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2417 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Murphy USA 115 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ 2.87

Kum & Go 1890 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 2.87

Phillips 66 601 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 2.87

Phillips 66 724 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Food Pyramid Express 421 N Main St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.