Save up to $0.65 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Stillwater
(STILLWATER, OK) According to Stillwater gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2417 N Perkins Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.74
$2.94
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.85
$3.05
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.06
$3.39
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.17
$3.37
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
