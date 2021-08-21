Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Save up to $0.65 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Stillwater

Posted by 
Stillwater News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwF6r_0bYofpeA00

(STILLWATER, OK) According to Stillwater gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2417 N Perkins Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2417 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$2.87

Murphy USA

115 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.74
$2.94
$2.87

Kum & Go

1890 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.85
$3.05
$2.87

Phillips 66

601 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.06
$3.39
$2.87

Phillips 66

724 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Food Pyramid Express

421 N Main St, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.17
$3.37
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stillwater, OK
