Sanford, NC

Where's the cheapest gas in Sanford?

Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 8 days ago
(SANFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sanford area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kelly's at 3107 Hawkins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sanford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sobe Mart

810 Hawkins Ave, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$3.05
$3.35
$--
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Exxon

2062 S Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.49
$3.04

Prince Mart

214 Wilson Rd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

3288 Nc-87 S, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.01

Exxon

1413 Broadway Rd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.49
$--

Marathon

2224 S Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
126
Followers
192
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

