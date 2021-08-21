Where's the cheapest gas in Sanford?
(SANFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sanford area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.
Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kelly's at 3107 Hawkins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sanford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
