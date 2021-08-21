Where's the cheapest gas in Sanford?

(SANFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sanford area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kelly's at 3107 Hawkins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sanford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sobe Mart 810 Hawkins Ave, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Exxon 2062 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Prince Mart 214 Wilson Rd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 3288 Nc-87 S, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.01

Exxon 1413 Broadway Rd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 2224 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.