Alexandria, LA

This is the cheapest gas in Alexandria right now

 8 days ago
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) According to Alexandria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3805 N Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sal's Pineville Service at 2665 La-28 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3805 N Blvd, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.48
$--
$2.88
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2750 La-28 E , Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.89
$3.19
$2.91

Shell

2888 La-28, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.96
$3.36
$--

Murphy USA

3634 Monroe Hwy, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.89
$3.29
$2.93

Murphy USA

2052 N Mall Dr, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.84

Super 1 Foods

2951 Cottingham Expy, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$3.00
$3.30
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexandria, LA
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

