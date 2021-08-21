This is the cheapest gas in Alexandria right now
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) According to Alexandria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 3805 N Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sal's Pineville Service at 2665 La-28 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.48
$--
$2.88
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$2.89
$3.19
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.96
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.89
$3.29
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$3.00
$3.30
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0