This is the cheapest gas in Alexandria right now

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) According to Alexandria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3805 N Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sal's Pineville Service at 2665 La-28 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3805 N Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.48 $ -- $ 2.88 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2750 La-28 E , Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.91

Shell 2888 La-28, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ --

Murphy USA 3634 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Murphy USA 2052 N Mall Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Super 1 Foods 2951 Cottingham Expy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.