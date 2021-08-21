Where's the cheapest gas in Brunswick?

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Brunswick area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5264 New Jesup Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11 Glynn Plaza, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 3.47 $ 3.13

BP 3001 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 310 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

vansh marathon 310 Old Jesup Rd, burnswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 136 Altama Connector, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.06 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.