Brunswick, GA

Where's the cheapest gas in Brunswick?

Brunswick News Watch
 8 days ago
(BRUNSWICK, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Brunswick area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5264 New Jesup Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.11
$2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market

11 Glynn Plaza, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.13
$3.47
$3.13

BP

3001 Altama Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

310 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

vansh marathon

310 Old Jesup Rd, burnswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

136 Altama Connector, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.16
$3.51
$3.06
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.54
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

