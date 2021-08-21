Cancel
Paducah, KY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Paducah Saturday

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 8 days ago
(PADUCAH, KY) According to Paducah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at James Sanders Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Superway at 649 N 8Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

James Sanders Blvd, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.13
$--

Murphy Express

3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.09
$3.44
$3.02

Kentucky Petroleum Service

2213 Bridge St, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$2.99

Kroger

3275 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.44
$3.05

Fivestar

4101 Clarks River Rd, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.14
$3.30
$3.09

Fivestar Gas Station

2955 John Puryear Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

