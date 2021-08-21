Here’s the cheapest gas in Paducah Saturday

(PADUCAH, KY) According to Paducah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at James Sanders Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Superway at 649 N 8Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club James Sanders Blvd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

Murphy Express 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.02

Kentucky Petroleum Service 2213 Bridge St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Kroger 3275 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Fivestar 4101 Clarks River Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.14 $ 3.30 $ 3.09

Fivestar Gas Station 2955 John Puryear Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.