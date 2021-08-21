Leesburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LEESBURG, FL) According to Leesburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 260 Heald Way, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1801 Mlk Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.06

7-Eleven 260 Colony Blvd, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Wawa 1396 W North Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 1300 N 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Shell 2211 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.