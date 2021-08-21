Leesburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LEESBURG, FL) According to Leesburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.03
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.07
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.64
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0