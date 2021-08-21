Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAdIo_0bYofkTl00

(LEESBURG, FL) According to Leesburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

260 Heald Way, The Villages
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Murphy USA

1801 Mlk Blvd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.03
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$3.06

7-Eleven

260 Colony Blvd, The Villages
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Wawa

1396 W North Blvd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

BP

1300 N 14Th St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.07
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.64
$3.07

Shell

2211 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

