Williamsport, PA

Williamsport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bYofjb200

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Williamsport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1 W Southern Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

6th and High Mini Mart

1037 High St, Williamsport
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

card$3.18
$3.49
$3.79
$--

76

1431 High St, Williamsport
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

card$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$--

Sunoco

3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

37 Pa-54, Montgomery
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Weis Markets

1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

card$3.23
$3.49
$3.82
$3.52

Shell

2308 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

card$3.23
$3.53
$3.95
$3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

