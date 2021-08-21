Williamsport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Williamsport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1 W Southern Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

6th and High Mini Mart 1037 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

76 1431 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

Sunoco 3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 37 Pa-54, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Weis Markets 1916 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.49 $ 3.82 $ 3.52

Shell 2308 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.95 $ 3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.