Delano gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.90 per gallon
(DELANO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delano area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.
Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 906 Fremont St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delano area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
