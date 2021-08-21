Cancel
Delano, CA

Delano gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.90 per gallon

Delano Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bYofiiJ00

(DELANO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delano area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 906 Fremont St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delano area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip

805 Garces Hwy, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Fastrip

1123 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Fastrip

466 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

1612 Ellington St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Valero

2241 Girard St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$--

McFarland Gas

201 Elmo Hwy, McFarland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

