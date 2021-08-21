Delano gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.90 per gallon

(DELANO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delano area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 906 Fremont St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delano area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip 805 Garces Hwy, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Fastrip 1123 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Fastrip 466 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 1612 Ellington St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Valero 2241 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

McFarland Gas 201 Elmo Hwy, McFarland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.