Gas savings: The cheapest station in Griffin

(GRIFFIN, GA) According to Griffin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 2295 Us-41 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 401 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 2295 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

United 2903 North Expressway, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 2995 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1469 North Expressway, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3420 Jackson Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ --

Chevron 3425 Jackson Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.