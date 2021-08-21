Cancel
Plymouth, MA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Plymouth

Posted by 
Plymouth News Alert
Plymouth News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bYofgwr00

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Plymouth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Super Petroleum at 129 Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Mobil at 131 Commerce Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Plymouth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Super Petroleum

129 Main St , Kingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

BJ's

105 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.19
$--

Canaan Fuels

86 Sandwich St , Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.41
$3.51
$2.99

Alltown Fresh

22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.45
$3.65
$3.05

Cumberland Farms

41 Main St, Kingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.20
$3.42
$2.99

Sam’s Gas

127 Tremont St, Duxbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
