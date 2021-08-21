Gas savings: The cheapest station in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Plymouth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Super Petroleum at 129 Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Mobil at 131 Commerce Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Plymouth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Super Petroleum 129 Main St , Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

BJ's 105 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Canaan Fuels 86 Sandwich St , Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

Alltown Fresh 22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

Cumberland Farms 41 Main St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Sam’s Gas 127 Tremont St, Duxbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.